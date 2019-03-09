|
Michael J. Kasper Michael J. Kasper, 87, of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home. He was born Oct. 1, 1931 in Passaic, N.J. the son of the late Michael J. Kasper and Agnes (Freed) Kasper. Michael served in the Marines Corps during the Korean War. He later worked with his father in the family business, Kasper Auto Body Works in N.J. for many years. He is survived by his true love and companion of 30 years, Irma Thiessen of Accord, his sister, Marion Gowdy of N.J., and his niece, Maryanne Biedricki. Arrangements entrusted to the care of A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave, Kingston, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at the Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes, Kerhonkson, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Burial will follow in Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . A tribute for Michael can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019