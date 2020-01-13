|
|
CANAAN- Michael John Fabiano, Sr., passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by family at Albany Medical Center.He was a great man, a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and the cherished husband of 63 years of Margaret (Mauro) Fabiano.In addition to Margaret, he is survived by his children, Mary Beth (Beth), David (Heidi), Daniel (Patty), Paul (Joanne), Jeanne Marie, and Michael (Mary Noelle); his brother, Ernest (Theresa); eleven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.He is predeceased by his granddaughter, Karissa Fabiano; son-in-law, Joseph Akramoff; sister, Frances (Michael); and brothers, Anthony (Amy), Joseph (Carol), Frank (Rosemarie), and Cosmo Damian (Maureen).Mike was born in Glasco, N.Y., on March 26, 1930, to parents Michael and Mary (Garitano) Fabiano. He graduated from SUNY Cobleskill and Kansas State with a dual degree in agriculture and education. Mike was a teacher of agriculture at Berkshire Farm for 9 years and elementary ed at Germantown School for 27 years. He served on the Canaan Town Council for 19 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garden, and playing with his grandchildren. Calling hours are on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Wenk Funeral Home in Chatham, N.Y., from 5 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Church in New Lebanon, N.Y., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following at the Canaan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following charities: American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, Va., 22215) (P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Mass., 02241-7005) Retts Syndrome Research Trust (67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, Conn., 06611) Please visit wenkfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-john-fabiano-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 14, 2020