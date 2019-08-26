|
Michael Joseph Dvorocsik MYERSTOWN, Pa.-Michael Joseph Dvorocsik, 85, of Myerstown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at his residence. The husband of Dorothy M. (Majerus) Dvorocsik. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Andrew (Madeline) Dvorocski, Susan Dvorocsik, and Gregory (Melissa) Dvorocsik; four grandchildren, Gregory, Theresa, Peter, and Hannah. Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on Aug. 11, 1934, Michael was a son of the late Michael Sr, and Mary (Grega) Dvorocsik. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Wilcheck and a brother, John Dvorocsik. He was employed as a communications manager for IBM, in both Kingston and Poughkeepsie, N.Y. For many years he directed and coached the St. Joseph’s CYO basketball program. His teams enjoyed great success. He was also the team videographer for Kingston High School football team. Michael was president of the library board at the time the library moved from Broadway to Franklin Street. Following retirement from IBM, he worked at the YWCA in the teen parenting program. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28th at St. Mary’s Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, Pa. 17046. A viewing will be help prior to Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29th at Calvary Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Church at the above address. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 27, 2019