Michael K. Brueckner

Michael K. Brueckner Obituary
Michael K. Brueckner WEST HURLEY-Michael K. Brueckner, 42, of Brueckner Ln., passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was born in Kingston on March 15, 1977 to Karl and Susan Rivenberg Brueckner. A graduate of Onteora High School he continued his education at SUNY Ulster earning an Associates Degree in math/science. He worked as a waiter in various area restaurants, had his own landscaping business, and as a young adult he was a fashion model with Click Modeling Agency in Manhattan. Most recently he was doing general contracting work as a mason and carpenter. He took great pride in each of his endeavors, especially things he made with his hands as well as serving people and helping those in need of his skills. However, the one thing that gave him the most joy and pride was his time spent with his precious daughter Eva. Michael loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime NRA member. Survivors include his parents of West Hurley; sister, Amy (Steve) Amedure of Palenville; daughter, Eva Brueckner, his niece, Violet Amedure and girlfriend, Jeymmy Rojas. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. His Funeral Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1-3:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to http://www.baldwinresear ch.com. Friends may offer condolences on his Memorial Page at SeamonWilseyFuneralHo me.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019
