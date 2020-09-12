1/1
Michael K. Brueckner
1977 - 2020
WEST HURLEY- Michael K. Brueckner, 42, of Brueckner Lane, died on Aug. 24, 2019. Born March 15, 1977 in Kingston; he was the son of Karl and Susan Rivenberg Brueckner. A graduate of Onteora High School and SUNY Ulster earning a degree in math and science. He was employed as a mason and contractor in the area. Besides his parents of West Hurley, survivors include his daughter, Ev; a sister, Amy (Steve) Amedure of Palenville; and a niece, Violet Amedure. His Funeral Procession will form 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties thence to the Blue Mt. Cemetery where at 2 p.m. his graveside service will take place. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-k-brueckner

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral
01:45 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Blue Mt. Cemetery
