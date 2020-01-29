|
|
TIVOLI- Michael Louis Livecchi, Jr., 63, of Tivoli, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Born on June 16, 1956, in Silver Creek, N.Y., he was the son of the late Michael Louis and Irmgard Melinda (Grieder) Livecchi. A 1974 graduate of Silver Creek High School, Michael went on to enlist in the U.S. Army and served from 1974-1977. He attained the rank of Specialist Fourth Class and served in the 182 nd Maintenance Company in Nuremberg, Germany. He furthered his education at DeVry Technical Institute in Ohio, having graduated in 1981. Michael’s career at IBM began in 1981 and he worked as a Senior Lab Tech until 1994. While at IBM he made many lifelong friends. He participated in their many recreational leagues, and was the head coach of IBM softball team-“Beernuts”. He was well known for his carpentry skills and enjoyed working with his hands. He worked for many years at the Migliorelli Farms, where he was a great asset. Michael was an avid hunter, angler, golfer, and all around outdoorsman. His venison jerky was renowned. Always active, he was a senior member of the Ruby Rod & Gun Club, a member of the Red Hook Rod & Gun Club, and a member of the American Legion Post 1748 in Lake Katrine, N.Y. For many years, he was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 42, a Girl Scout leader, and he coordinated the Cub Scout Pine Wood Derby for over 20 years. Michael also served as soccer coach for all of his children, and many others. He is survived by his children, Kyle Livecchi of Red Hook, N.Y., Kerry (Kyle) Perrin of Garner, N.C., and Sara Livecchi of Raleigh, N.C.; his brothers, Robert Livecchi of San Francisco, Calif., Jimmy Joe (Maria) Livecchi of Hagerstown, Md., and Patrick (Debbie Kindsvater) Livecchi of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; along with extended family, colleagues, and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 4 to 7p.m. Military honors will be held at 6:30 p.m. Further celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby Rod & Gun Club-1223 Main St. Ruby, N.Y. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Ruby Rod & Gun Club - 1223 Main St., Ruby, N.Y., 12475 or to the Boy Scouts of America at scouting.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-louis-livecchi-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 30, 2020