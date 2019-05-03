|
Michael M. “Tex” Missasi KINGSTON- Michael M. “Tex” Missasi, 92, of Indian Springs Lane died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Born Nov. 23, 1926 in Glasco; he was the son of the late Frank and Theresa DeCicco Misasi. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy he served from 1944-1966 retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, E-7. He served on board four ships throughout his Naval career which included the USS Airzona, USS Randolph, USS Forestal, USS Saratoga, the last three ships mentioned were air craft carriers. During the time of the Cuban Missle crisis he was serving on the USS Saratoga. Upon his discharge he returned to Ulster County where he opened Mike Missasi Construction Company. Know affectionately as “Grandfather” to many, he enjoyed attending all the functions of his grandchildren, be it a sporting event or recital. An excellent cook, known famously for his meatballs and sauce. Galavanting to local stores, he was commonly referred to as the “Energizer Bunny”. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Patt; survivors include his children, to which Mike and Patt lovingly referred to as “The Crew”; four daughters, Michale Missasi of Saugerties, Jeri (John) Dernison of Lake Katrine, Leslie (Ed) Duffy, and Annette (Brian) Murphy, both of Saugerties; two sons, Michael (Sheila) of California, and Anthony (Diane) Missasi of Saugerties; a brother, Frank “Sonny” Misasi, five sisters: Rose Risimini, Lillian Knapp, Geri Crowder, Janet Shanley, and Jeanne Crowley; 13 grandchildren: Louis and Philip Missasi, Rebecca O’Reilly, Jeremy, Justin, and Zachary Dernison, Amanda Romaniello, Laurie Berrios, Brianna Bermudez, Alexandria Murphy, E.J. Duffy, Ilissa Viviani, and Jordan Horwath; 13 great-grandchildren: Victoria, Caleb, Logan, Emma, Elijah, Grace, Katherine, Julia, Teddy, Claire, Samuel, CJ, and Lucio. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a grandson, Anthony Missasi; brother, Joseph Misasi; and sisters: Josephine Palumbo, Mary Sottile, Julia Contini, and Theresa “Dolly” Mauro. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Chruch where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Memory of Anthony Missasi, 86 Blue Mt., Church Rd., Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Mr. Missasi’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 5, 2019