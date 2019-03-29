Home

E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
Michael McCann Obituary
Michael McCann Fleischmanns- Michael McCann, 70, died suddenly March 28, 2019 at his residence. He was a Delaware Co. Highway Dept. Crew Supervisor. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Jean Ballard McCann; eight children, 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two sisters and five brothers. Completed obituary to be announced at www.gorm leyfuneralhome.com A Service to Celebrate the Life of Michael will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Burial at the Halcott Cemetery. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory with the family on Michael’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 30, 2019
