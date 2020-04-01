|
|
KINGSTON- Michael P. “The Milk Man” Bathrick, 65, of Kingston, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Barrytown, N.Y., he was a son of Robert Bathrick and the late Gloria Fallon Bathrick. Michael was the love of Katheline’s life.They were married on June 26, 1983. Michael and Katheline celebrated 36 years of marriage. Michael worked many years with Silver Lake Dairy and Crowley Foods until his retirement. Michael was an avid Met’s fan. He was very devoted to his wife, family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Michael is survived by his wife, Katheline Resso Bathrick of Kingston; four step children, James DePietro and his wife Marie of Hurley, Richard DePietro of Kingston, Michael DePietro of Saugerties, and Tricia M. DePietro of Hurley; a brother, Robert Bathrick of Red Hook and his wife Debbie of Red Hook; a sister, Deborah Gardner of Red Hook; nine step grandchildren, James, Jacob and Joseph DePietro, Emma, Allison, and Lilly Murphy, William, Allyssa and Adrianna Clark; and two step great-grandchildren, Lucas Rumrill and Laia DePietro. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A private graveside service will take place in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, is honored to assist the family of Mike with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Michael by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-p-bathrick
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2020