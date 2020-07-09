1/1
Michael R. Gregory
1955 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Michael R. Gregory, 64, of Saugerties died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the home of his daughter. Born Sept. 2, 1955 in Vallejo, Calif., he was the son of the late Robert F. Gregory and Julia R. (Tyler) Swanson. Mike was known as "Wacky" and in his later years just "Wack". He was a Boilermaker and welder with Local 197 for International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Albany until his retirement in 2012. To him it wasn’t a job, it was a passion and he was considered one of the best in his field. Michael is survived by his children, Dawn DiBenedetto and her husband Victor, Michael Gregory, Kathleen “Katie” Gregory, Jake Gregory, and Gary V. Gregory; his brother, Gary A. Gregory and his wife Kathy; five grandchildren: Gianna DiBenedetto, Damariuz Gregory and Lolla Gregory, Logan Williams, London Williams, and Ivelisse Williams; nieces and nephews, Ryan Gregory, Shannon Risley, Brad Gregory, Megan Kimball; and his oldest surviving relative, Donald E. Gregory. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 to 7p.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. A graveside service will take place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Marion Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-r-gregory

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
JUL
12
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
