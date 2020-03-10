|
KINGSTON- Michael R. Pendell, 42, of Kingston died unexpectedly Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born May 31, 1977 in Kingston; he is the son of Donna M. (Rowles) Cruz and the late Michael A. Pendell. For many years Michael worked in area restaurants as a chef. An avid Star Wars and Marvel fan, he also loved to travel. Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Alexis and Brandon Pendell; his sisters, Donna Marie Pendell-Gasparian and her husband Michael, and Michelle Pendell; his maternal grandmother, Jean K. Rowles; his girlfriend, Tanya Steenwerth; and close family friend, Joseph Brochu. Aunts, uncles, nephews, John Weaver and Anthony Hasbrouck, all survive as well. In addition to his father, his grandparents Richard Rowles and Charles and Cora Pendell also predeceased him. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Montrepose Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-r-pendell
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 11, 2020