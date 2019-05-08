|
Michael S. Grossbohlin LARGO, FLA.- Michael S. Grossbohlin, 60, passed away on May 5, 2019, at home in Largo, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Colleen (Giles) Grossbohlin. He is predeceased by his brother and best friend, Billy Grossbohlin. He was the son of Arthur and Barbara (Douglas) Grossbohlin and brother of John Grossbohlin. Father of Sara (Joseph) VanDenburgh of Earlton and Mary Grossbohlin of Kingston. Grandfather of Brooke and Brynne. He is remembered by many relatives and friends. Mike was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 1958. He graduated from KHS class of ‘76 and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 38. Mike was creative and capable of transforming anything in to a treasure. He loved the outdoors, dirt bikes, fishing, woodworking, motorcycles, and most recently his beach van. He was an avid reader and musical guru. A celebration of life will be held in Kingston on June 29, 2019 “with the top let down, and the sunshine shining.”
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 9, 2019