Michaelina “Mickey” Amarello Sonner SAUGERTIES- Michaelina “Mickey” Amarello Sonner, 86, of Saugerties, died at her home in the care of her loving family on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born June 22, 1932 in Kingston, to the late Michael and Mable (Turner) Amarello. Mickey was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 1950. Over the years she worked at Big Scot, NY Telephone Co., Britt’s, and Sears. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s in Glasco and Our Lady of the Lake in Walden where she was a former president of the Altar Rosary Society. After her retirement she traveled to every U.S. state in her RV. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the YWCA. She was an avid NY Yankee fan. The joy of her life was her family. To watch them grow and become the beautiful people they are gave her much to be thankful for. Mickey is survived by her children: Linda Ferrick and her husband Mike of Atlanta, Ga., Diane Hendricks-McCumber and her husband John of Kingston, and Marsha Sonner of Grand Forks, N.D.; her sister-in-law, Joan Amarello of Boise, Idaho; her grandchildren, John (Edythe) Heppner, Eric Johnson, Jeffrey (Tammy) Heppner; and her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Hunter, and Johanna; as well as 34 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings: Marshall, John, and Rita Amarello, Mary Jansen, Anne Kirn, Agnes Keyser, Teresa Miller, Margaret Suski, Vincenzina Zimmerman, and a special sister-in-law, Vera Amarello. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, where family and friends may visit on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: at www.shrinershospitalsforchil dren.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at . To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.Keyser FuneralService.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 1, 2019