|
|
Michele Winters SAUGERTIES- Michele Winters died April 20, 2019 in Missouri. She was 58 years old. Born Jan. 25, 1961 to Kenneth Winters and Jennie Spada Winters, she dedicated 25 years of her life working for New York State. In 2007 she moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she graduates from LeCordon Blue. She worked as a manager for Dierberg Central Kitchen in Missouri for over 10 years. Michele was predeceased by her father, Kenneth; mother, Jennie; and daughter, April Marie; also by her step-mothers, Grace Rock of Saugerties and Agnes Scuitto of Malden. She is survived by her sisters, Lisa Taylor (Charles), Carla Washburn (Bill), Kendra Madison (Terrell), and several nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial service was held at The Worship Center, her church in Missouri. She will be laid to rest with her family in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Local arrangements are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Please offer your condolences for Michele and her family at www.Buon oFuneralService.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 6, 2019