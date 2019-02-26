Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Michelle A.M. Barley

Michelle A.M. Barley Obituary
Michelle A.M. Barley ALBANY- Michelle A.M. Barley, 52, formerly of Kingston died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born June 6, 1966 in Kingston, she is the daughter of the late Robert Barley and Hester Stokes. Prior to her illness, Michelle worked as a CNA for various companies in Kingston and the Capital District including ARC and Unlimited Home Healthcare. Surviving is her daughter Judy Goes of Albany and a son Scott Russell of Kingston. Six grandsons, two brothers, one stepsister, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. She also leaves behind her fiancé Sean P. Bruns. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jv leahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home for a memorial visitation on Saturday March 2nd from 1 to 3 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2019
