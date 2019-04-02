|
|
Michelle Lynn (Pellicane) Nerone STONE RIDGE- Michelle Lynn (Pellicane) Nerone, 45, of 4260 US Hwy 209, died Monday, April, 1, 2019 at Sloan Memorial Hospital at New York, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Kingston March 5, 1974 to Alan and Linda (Elmendorf) Pellicane, the oldest of three children. Michelle was a graduate of Rondout Valley High School, class of 1992. She was also a graduate of Ulster County Community College and completed her business degree at SUNY New Paltz. She was employed by Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union as a PT Teller for many years. She was store manager for 10 years at her parent’s gift shop, Harmony Gifts, in Stone Ridge. Michelle was also a consultant with PartyLite Candles, enjoying many of their conventions. As a young girl and woman she was a member of the Girls Scouts of America, the Youth Group, and member of The Community Church of High Falls. She was a very active volunteer for the “”. Michelle was an only child until she was 12. Her biggest delight was having her sisters born so she was no longer a “lonely” child, as she referred to herself before they entered her life. She remained devoted to them both and they to her from that time on. Michelle was a loving mother to her two boys and they benefitted from her creativity in celebrating all holidays…Halloween inspired dinners were most famous. She enjoyed life to the fullest the last three years of her illness by building many happy memories with them and her family and friends. She was the first to volunteer her help with anything that involved someone in need. Michelle was April the Giraffes biggest fan, so much so she planned a family trip to Adventure Park Zoo just to see April and her baby. Michelle was a devoted friend to all and many of them benefited from her sharing her various recipes, including her famous Chicken Wing Dip. Her greatest gift to all of us was her courage and grace during her fight with cancer. She leaves us with many lessons on faith, love and friendship. She was a shining star on earth and heaven will be all the more special with her there. Michelle is survived by her sons, Jacob, 14, and Jared, 12, and their father, Jeffery Nerone of Kingston; her parents, Alan and Linda (Elmendorf) Pellicane; and sisters, Katelyn Pellicane, Bethany Pellicane; her niece, Aleena of Stone Ridge, N.Y.; her maternal grandmother, Frances (Steen) Elmendorf of Poughkeepsie; her dear companion, Dino Thomas of Kingston; and also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, April 5, 2019, between the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Michelle’s funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Community Church of High Falls. Rev. Aaron Schulte will officiate. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Michelle Pellicane Nerone Memorial Fund for the benefit of her sons. Please mail memorial donations to P.O. Box 2514, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. (www.GJMoylanFuneral Home.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2019