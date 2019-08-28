|
|
Mildred ‘Milly’ Diffley TOWN OF ULSTER- Mildred “Milly” Diffley, 88, of Robin Lane died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 11, 1930 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Leroy and Sarah (Lammon) Palmer. For many years, Milly was the office manager for the family business; Rondout Woodstock Oil. She also square danced with her late husband in the Left Footers Square Dance Club, and was a former member of the JAYCEES. She was famous for her baking skills especially “Milly’s Cheescake”. Surviving is her daughter Amy Rice and her husband Mike. Special nieces and nephews Mitzi Kelder and her husband Ronald, Scott Miller and his wife Sandy, David Palmer and his wife Deborah Thompson, Chrissy Muskovitz and her husband Andy. Grandchildren Bradley Michael Rice and his wife Kaitlin McCarty and Jessica Mitzi Rice and her fiancé William Watson. Grand nieces and nephews which Milly considered her grandchildren, Morgan Amy Miller and Tyler Scott Kelder. Three great grandchildren Thatcher Jameson Rice, Molly and Liam Watson, a daughter in law Linda Diffley, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband Chester Diffley died in 2005, her son Barry Diffley died in 2017. Her siblings Ruth, Amy and David also predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will take place Saturday 9:45 a.m. at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice- 400 Aaron Court Kingston, NY 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 29, 2019