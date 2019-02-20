|
|
Mildred Kirshenblum KINGSTON- Mildred Kirshenblum, 95, formerly of Kingston, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany. Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Mores and Celia Sorokin Kirshenblum. She was a retired foreign language teacher at Kingston High School, where she taught French and Spanish. She was also a member of Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley. Mildred is survived by two nephews, Robert Chazan of New York, N.Y., and Barry Chazan of Chicago, Ill. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by two sisters and a brother. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Montrepose Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley, 243 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Mildred by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 21, 2019