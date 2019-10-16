|
HURLEY- Miriam May Smith, 84, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home with her family by her side.She was born Sept. 22, 1935 in Concord, N.C., the daughter of the late Elmer and Edith (Sickles) Havens. Miriam was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 1952. She later was an Administrative Assistant at IBM in Kingston until she married her husband of 44 years, the late Bernard Smith in 1956. Bernard passed away in 2001. She was a Communicant of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in West Hurley. Miriam is survived by her children, Mark (Maria) Smith of Virginia, Guy Smith of Rochester, Diane Marie (Joseph) Lane of Hurley, Christian (Leah) Smith of Hurley, Judy Smith of Hurley, Lance Bernie Smith of Hurley, Valerie Therese (Phil) Hill of Woodstock, Terence (Manit) Smith of New Paltz; 26 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Edith Watson, and Roy (Judi) Havens; her sisters-in-law, Rose Havens and Carol Dunn; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Elmer, Lester, and Donald Havens. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 12 Holly Hills Drive, Woodstock, N.Y., 12498. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to, at or at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org A tribute for Miriam can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/miriam-may-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 17, 2019