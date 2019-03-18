|
|
Miriam R. Wipf ULSTER PARK- Miriam R. Wipf was called home to God at the Maple Ridge Bruderhof in Ulster Park, N.Y., on March 16, 2019 following several months fighting cancer. She was 63 years old. Miriam was born on Sept. 17, 1955 to Levi and Rebecca Tschetter of the New Elm Spring Hutterite Colony in Hutchinson County, S.D. She married John Wipf on Sept. 17, 1978 at the Rolland Colony in White, S.D. Last year they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Miriam is survived by her husband John, and their eight children: Michelle (Malcolm) Johnson, Karen (Seth) Swinger, Lisa (Josef) Loewenthal, Robert (Sharon) Wipf, Rachel (Nathan) Zumpe, Sara Wipf, Maria Wipf, and Johnny (Amy) Wipf. She is also survived by her mother, Rebecca Tschetter, and siblings: Becky (Eli) Hofer, Levi (Barb) Tschetter, Susanna (Leonard) Wipf, Carl (Leah) Tschetter, and Tom Tschetter. She was known affectionately as “Ankela” to her 16 grandchildren, each of whom she dearly loved. Since 2002, John and Miriam have lived at the Maple Ridge Bruderhof. She was known as a deeply loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Miriam never talked much about her faith – instead she chose to live it in the small and mundane aspects of daily life – showing love and care to everyone she encountered in true hospitality. Miriam put into practice the two greatest commandments – to love God with all her heart, and to love her neighbor as herself (Matthew 22:37). In October 2018, Miriam was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, which she quietly and courageously battled for almost five months from diagnosis. During this time, she made the most of every moment with grandchildren and coworkers. She reconnected with beloved friends and family members, some who came from long distances to see her, as well as making new friendships with first time visitors. Over the last few months, despite pain and physical limitations, her spirit and faith grew stronger. Miriam never liked the spotlight, and never wanted special attention. As those around her showered her with love and care, she deflected all praise and sympathy, always putting others first. She was tender and gentle, yet tenacious and determined, and no one who ever knew her heard her complain. As we mourn her loss, we know that Miriam is now freed from pain and suffering, and we eagerly await the coming Day of Resurrection, when Jesus will wipe away every tear, and there will be no more death, mourning, crying, or pain (Revelation 21:4). She will be laid to rest at the Maple Ridge Bruderhof cemetery in Ulster Park.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 19, 2019