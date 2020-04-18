|
NEW PALTZ- NEW PALTZ- Montague C. Smith, 80, of New Paltz, N.Y., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Born May 20, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Eber and Roxy (Montague) Smith. Monte was a graduate of Wallkill High School. He proudly served his country in the Air Force. He spent his entire career as a Technical Writer for IBM in Kingston, N.Y., until his retirement in 1989. Monte was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Cortina Valley, a life member (56 years) of the Modena Fire and Rescue and a member of the Modena Rod & Gun Club. He was an avid alpine skier, golfer, and a big Nascar fan. Monte was a wonderful man with a heart of gold, whose top priority was his family and community. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Survivors include his wife, Mary; his son, Kevin Smith and his wife, Kristen of Lake Orion, Mich.; his brothers: Wayne Smith, his wife, Sheila and their family of Modena, N.Y., and Larre Smith and his wife, Kathleen of Modena, N.Y.; and his granddaughter, Sierra Smith of Lake Orion, Mich. The family suggests that donations in Monte’s name be made to the National Ski Patrol, 133 S. Van Gordon Street Suite 100, Lakewood, Colo., 80228. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined by his family. Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Monte’s family with arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/montague-c-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020