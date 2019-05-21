|
|
Morgan M. Spinedi TOWN ULSTER- Morgan M. Spinedi, 32, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at home. Born June 23, 1986 in Naples, Fla., he is the son of Lawrence Morris Fine and Ingrid Queralt Spinedi. Morgan worked as a self-employed electrician but also was a talented carpenter and builder. An attentive student; Morgan was the recipient of the New York State Senate Proclamation for Academic Achievement. An accomplished and avid musician; he gravitated towards the Blues, particularly the Delta Blues. Morgan will always be remembered as having a “heart of gold”, with a drive to help anyone at any time, guiding people on a positive pathway. Surviving in addition to his parents are his stepmother, Pixie Brown; siblings, Oriana M. Fine of New Orleans, Malcom M. Spinedi of Virginia, and a half-brother, Oran A. Fine of California; his beloved canine companions, Hughie and Matilda as well as many close friends in the community. He was predeceased by his half brother Demian G. Spinedi. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 12 to 5 p.m. A period of sharing and remembrance by friends and family will begin at 4. The family suggests in lieu of flowers a random act of kindness in Morgan’s memory.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 22, 2019