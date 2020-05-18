OWINGS MILLS, MD.- Muriel Daisy Finkbeiner Quick of Owings Mills, Md., formerly of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away on May 13, 2020. She was 98 ½ years old. Muriel was born on Nov. 21, 1921 in Saugerties, N.Y. She was the daughter of Lewis and Grace (Wilcox) Finkbeiner. Daisy, as she was known, married Vincent R. Quick on Oct. 24, 1940. She worked as a bookkeeper at Schwab Lumber Company, ammunitions maker at Hercules Power Plant in Port Ewen during World War II, housekeeper for Dr. Feldshuh, and floral decorator for Valley Gardens before retiring to Port Orange, Florida in 1981. She was a member of the Accord Child Study Club and a 4-H Leader in Kerhonkson for several years. After the death of Vincent, her husband of 63 years, she moved in 2010 to Michigan with her daughter, Sharon and family. In 2013, they moved to Owings Mills. She had a stroke in 2016 that left her paralyzed on her left side. She is survived by her sister, Bernice Finkbeiner of Saugerties, N.Y.; her daughter, Sharon Cobb of Owings Mills, Md.; son, Richard (Nubia) Quick of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Muriel (late Peter) Montalvo of Accord, N.Y.; six grandchildren: Gina Montalvo, Robert (Jordyn) Montalvo, Matthew and Joshua Quick, Jared (Stephanie) Cobb, and Megan (Erick) Cobb-Lugaro; and 11 great-grandchildren. She had a very special relationship with her great-granddaughter, Amara Cobb, with whom she spent a lot of time the last 11 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and sister. Private services are being held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Daisy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the HB Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send condolences to Daisy’s family, please visit humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/muriel-daisy-finkbeiner-quick
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.