KINGSTON-Muriel J. Whitaker, 92, of Kingston, N.Y., passed on July 30, 2020. She had been a resident of the Golden Hill Nursing Home for two (2) plus years and Mountain Valley Manor Assisted Living for four (4) plus years. Mrs. Whitaker was employed by IBM for over 30 years and retired in 1987. Born on April 19, 1928 in Kingston, New York, Mrs. Whitaker was the daughter of Ellen and Allen Scribner, Sr. She married Bill Ryan in 1946 and Lawrence Whitaker in 1961, both who predeceased her. The love of her life, John Betkowski, also predeceased her in 2009. Muriel is survived by two nieces, Char (Gary) Fraske of Saugerties and Kathleen Bihn of Poughkeepsie, two nephews, Allen (Tina) Scribner of North Carolina and Jon Scribner of Kentucky, along with dear friends, Chris (Bart) Godbey and Rose Metzger. She is also survived by many great nephews and nieces. Muriel is predeceased by her three brothers, Ernie, Allen, and Norman Scribner. Muriel loved to travel. She visited many countries abroad with family and friends. She and her true love, “Big John”, were known as “Mr. And Mrs. Garlic” for over ten years at the annual Garlic Festival in Saugerties, New York. They were regulars at the American Legion and VFW. Muriel loved animals and was a huge supporter of the Ulster County SPCA. One cannot say enough about Muriel’s genuine spirit and zest for life that she displayed every single day. Her sense of humor and kind heart were uplifting. Muriel’s drive and work ethic were unsurpassable. She was truly one of a kind. A private service will be held Wednesday at the Leahy Funeral Home, Kingston, N.Y. Interment will be at the Woodstock Cemetery in Woodstock, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ulster County SPCA as Muriel loved animals. The family of Muriel J. Whitaker would like to express their sincere, heart-felt gratitude for the endless compassion and love given to Muriel. Her last six (6) years at Mountain Valley Manor and Golden Hill Nursing Home were truly wonderful. We cannot say enough about the genuine care and unparalleled professionalism especially at the Golden Hill Nursing Home, Crew A3 http://www.lastingmemories.com/muriel-j-whitaker

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
