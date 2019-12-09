Home

LIEBHARDT, N.Y.- Muriel Jicha Menard, 81, of Leibhardt, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. ?Muriel was born on July 5, 1938, in Goshen, N.Y., to the late Catherine and Otto Jicha. She graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School and Bellevue School of Nursing. Muriel enjoyed gardening, caning, watching Jeopardy, “collecting,” yard sailing, and scratch offs. Muriel was an extremely hard working, caring individual who put everything aside for her family. Her selfless demeanor was reflected in her dedication as a Registered Nurse, daughter, mother, sister and friend. Muriel’s eccentricity and non-traditional outlook on life surely left an impression on all those who knew her. One of Muriel’s fondest memories was winning the National Polka competition with dearest friend Michael Mullins. ? ?Muriel is survived by her children, Lisa Ann Hasbrouck, Deborah Menard (Mark Bunce), Jennifer Menard Sheldon, Paul Menard (Lynne Menard); her grandchildren, Jason Hasbrouck, Nick Cymbal (Jason Conway), Alexa, Emma, and Braeden Westgate; her great-grandchildren, Anthony and Chaise Hasbrouck; and her loving sisters, Marie Jicha and Joan Sabini. Survivors also include numerous nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn is her beloved beagle, Jo-Jo, who was the love of her life.Muriel is preceded in death by her former husband, Roger Menard; her sister, Katherine Adams; and brothers-in-law, Carlo Adams and Henry Sabini. ? ?Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at H. B. Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Krumville Cemetery, Krumville, N.Y. ? ?In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rochester Fire Company # 2 or the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad. To send a personal condolence please visitwww.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/muriel-jicha-menard
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 10, 2019
