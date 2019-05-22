|
|
Murphy Jo Rosner SAUGERTIES- Murphy Jo Rosner, 26, of Edgewood Dr. died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan. Born Dec. 4, 1992 in Kingston; she was the daughter of Steven and Elizabeth Donahue Rosner. A Graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 2011 she completed her Bachelor’s Degree at the State University of New York at New Paltz. Besides her parents of Saugerties, survivors include her paternal grandmother, Clara Rosner of Kingston; her maternal grandmother, Rita Donahue of New Paltz; a sister, Allie Rosner; and a brother, Ryan Rosner. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 23, 2019