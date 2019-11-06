|
KINGSTON- Myron “Pooter” Moye, Jr., 36, of Kingston, suddenly, on Nov. 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sept. 6, 1983 and leaves behind his loving parents, Myron Moye, Sr., and McShell and Carlton Clarke. He was the beloved husband of Krista Lee Moye, adoring father of Trenton Anthony and Levi Matthew Moye. He was a graduate of Kingston High and had attended SUNY Ulster. From an early age had a love and passion for music and singing. In 2004 he started his own independent music company, GTC Records. He was a prolific writer of music. Over the years, Myron’s music was played on numerous radio stations including his weekly spot on Sirius XM Shade 45. He was an incredibly talented artist who worked with many well-known song writers and DJ’s within the music industry. Along with his passion for music, Myron was very caring and thoughtful with a huge heart for everyone around him. In his youth he played in area sports leagues, Pop Warner Football, Rec League, and CYO Basketball. In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory, his brothers, Jon Spencer, Raphael Spencer; his sisters, Kelly Spencer and Tiffany Clarke; a sister-in-law, Vanessa Lee; two dearly beloved cousins who were like brothers, Stuart Timbrouck and Tyrell Spencer; grandparents, Leon and Gloria Washington, Jean and Kelven Clarke; his mother and father-in-law, Barbara Lee (Al Freer) and John Lee; his in-law grandparents, Frank and Joan Benicase; his dear lifelong friends, Jared Wonderly and Andre Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Lessie Moye, Endia Spencer Harding, and great-grandmother, Gladys James, whom Myron was very fond of. The Going Home Service will be at the Pointe of Praise Church on Hurley Ave. on Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Montrepose Cemetery. A tribute for Myron may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/myron-moye-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 7, 2019