Myrtle F. Post KINGSTON- Myrtle F. Post, 86, of Kingston died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Feb. 5, 1933 in Esopus; she was the daughter of the late David and Jenny (Wells) Whittaker. Myrtle is survived by her children, Sharon Fisher and her husband Michael of Middletown, Barry Post (Donna Briglia) of Kingston, and Jan Sperl of Kingston. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 7 p.m. Full obituary to be published in Sunday’s Edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 18, 2019