Nancy Elaine Chapogas
1939 - 2020
KINGSTON- Nancy Elaine Chapogas, 81, of Albany Avenue, Kingston, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at her home. Born Sept. 7, 1939 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Neil and Rhea (Barringer) Banks. Nancy was a homemaker and waitress. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, dancing and loved to party. She was known in the area for her crazy hats. Nancy is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Chapogas; her son, Thomas N. Chapogas and his wife Diane; grandchildren, Collin and Nicholas Chapogas; and siblings, Donald Banks, Mary Mitchell, and Sara Wangstad. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Clayton, Robert and George Banks, Delores Rosa, Emma Brandow, Beverly LaForge, Patricia Miller, and Irma Hammes. Memorial and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of he Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday September 19th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-elaine-chapogas

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
