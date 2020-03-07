|
KINGSTON- Nancy L. Rivera, 57, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born Sept. 15, 1962 in Nyack; she is the daughter of Margaret (McCoy) and the late Frederick Pump. Nancy was a hardworking, strong independent woman, who worked in area nursing homes as a CNA and also did private home healthcare as well as some professional housekeeping. Rooted deeply in her family, she enjoyed most spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy was the neighborhood mom, she love everyone she encountered . She also loved being outdoors, being around great vibes and just loved being around her loved ones. Nancy was the life of the party. She could reminisce for hours and never missed a beat. Surviving are her children: Carlos J. Rivera, Jr., of Kingston, David R. Rivera of Accord, Robert L. Rivera of Kingston, Justina M. Rivera of Kingston and Shoshanna L. Speyer of Highland. 13 grandchildren, three Goddaughters, one Godson, one brother and sister: Frederick and Wanda Pump, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many friends. Nancy's nephew Jarius “JR” Lightfoot died previously. Also, Chris Muller. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family via the funeral home's Our Tribute Fund, available only on the obituary page of the funeral home website. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-l-rivera
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2020