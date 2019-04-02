|
Nancy M. Fitzsimmons STONY HOLLOW- Nancy M. Fitzsimmons, 89, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck. Born Nov. 11, 1929 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Matilda Aliberti and was an area resident for many years. Nancy worked at Britts in Kingston for many years until her retirement. She was an active member of St. John’s Church in Holly Hills, in the choir, the bereavement committee and the pins and needles group, and sang with the Mid-Hudson Women’s Chorus. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Jack Fitzsimmons in 2015. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Christian Peter Haug and her son-in-law, George Haug. Special gratitude is extended to Lucas, Theresa, and Sue for their loving care and companionship. Surviving are her children, John H. (Jack) and his wife Linda of Poughkeepsie, Margaret (Peggy) Haug of Shokan, Michael J. and his wife Lynne of Westfield, Mass., and Mary Fitzsimmons and her husband Dominic Tschantret of Latham; her grandchildren, John, Jr. Fitzsimmons, Heather Fitzsimmons (Christopher Gammone), Zachery Fitzsimmons (Kristen Parrella), Bridget Haug, Lucas Tschantert (Theresa Buffe), Colin Tschantert (Stephanie Montgomery) and Morgan Fitzsimmons; her twin sister, Rose Weaver of Latham; and four nieces. Friends will be received Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be sung 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church, Holly Hills Drive, West Hurley. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2019