|
|
KINGSTON- Nancy Williams died at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.Born in Kingston May 24, 1942; a daughter of the late George Ellsworth, Sr., and Emma Barringer Williams.She is the wife of the late James A. Williams, Sr. Surviving are her son, James A. Williams, Jr., and his wife Kim, and her daughter, Jodi Lilland and her husband Lars.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-m-williams
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 22, 2019