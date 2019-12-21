Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Williams Obituary
KINGSTON- Nancy Williams died at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.Born in Kingston May 24, 1942; a daughter of the late George Ellsworth, Sr., and Emma Barringer Williams.She is the wife of the late James A. Williams, Sr. Surviving are her son, James A. Williams, Jr., and his wife Kim, and her daughter, Jodi Lilland and her husband Lars.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-m-williams
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -