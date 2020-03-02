|
PALENVILLE- Nancy Manning Ferretti, 76, of Palenville passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A lifelong Palenville resident, she was the daughter of the late Victor J. and Mildred Decker Manning. Nancy attended Rowena Memorial Elementary School and was a graduate of Hunter Tannersville High School and Albany Business College. For many years she was a secretary at the law firms of Charles G. Clay, Dominic Cornelius, and Deily & Schaefer. Sunday dinners, Friday night pizza, weekly cards with the girls, and Easter Egg scavenger hunts were all joys of Nancy’s life. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and family. Nancy was very active in the Palenville Ladies Auxiliary and served as President for three terms. A past president and charter member of the Hudson Valley Volunteer Fire Assoc. Ladies Auxiliary, she was a past president of the Greene County Ladies Auxiliary, Volunteer Fire Judging Assoc. – Charter Member and Signer and a member of LAFASNY. Nancy was a member of the DAR and former Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout leader. Her husband of 44 years, Victor C. Ferretti died Aug. 26, 2010. Loving mother of Victor A. Ferretti of Washington, D.C., Valarie Gessner (Jim) of Palenville, Beth Ferretti (Mike Grehl) of Cementon, and Michael P. Ferretti (Erika) of Palenville; grandmother of Jeffrey Gessner (Rachael Cornell), Kayla Gessner (Travis Nussbickel), Michael Freese, Savannah Ferretti, and Grayson Ferretti; great-grandgrandmother of Isabella Gessner and Hayden Cornell-DeChance. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A Funeral Service will be conducted by The Rev. John E. Miller on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Palenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Palenville Ladies Auxiliary or the Firemen’s Home, Hudson. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-manning-ferretti
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2020