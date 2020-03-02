Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home
139 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY 12414
(518) 943-3240
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ferretti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Manning Ferretti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Manning Ferretti Obituary
PALENVILLE- Nancy Manning Ferretti, 76, of Palenville passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A lifelong Palenville resident, she was the daughter of the late Victor J. and Mildred Decker Manning. Nancy attended Rowena Memorial Elementary School and was a graduate of Hunter Tannersville High School and Albany Business College. For many years she was a secretary at the law firms of Charles G. Clay, Dominic Cornelius, and Deily & Schaefer. Sunday dinners, Friday night pizza, weekly cards with the girls, and Easter Egg scavenger hunts were all joys of Nancy’s life. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and family. Nancy was very active in the Palenville Ladies Auxiliary and served as President for three terms. A past president and charter member of the Hudson Valley Volunteer Fire Assoc. Ladies Auxiliary, she was a past president of the Greene County Ladies Auxiliary, Volunteer Fire Judging Assoc. – Charter Member and Signer and a member of LAFASNY. Nancy was a member of the DAR and former Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout leader. Her husband of 44 years, Victor C. Ferretti died Aug. 26, 2010. Loving mother of Victor A. Ferretti of Washington, D.C., Valarie Gessner (Jim) of Palenville, Beth Ferretti (Mike Grehl) of Cementon, and Michael P. Ferretti (Erika) of Palenville; grandmother of Jeffrey Gessner (Rachael Cornell), Kayla Gessner (Travis Nussbickel), Michael Freese, Savannah Ferretti, and Grayson Ferretti; great-grandgrandmother of Isabella Gessner and Hayden Cornell-DeChance. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A Funeral Service will be conducted by The Rev. John E. Miller on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Palenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Palenville Ladies Auxiliary or the Firemen’s Home, Hudson. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-manning-ferretti
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -