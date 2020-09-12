PORT EWEN- It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy T. Namias-Eckert (61 yrs. old) announce her passing on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Nancy will lovingly and forever be remembered by her son, Vincent J. Eckert and his companion Casey Banks; her two grandchildren, Vincent Jr. and Marlo Rose; her brother, Robert (Dawn) Namias; her brother, Sam (Noreen) Schifano; her sister, Barbara Anne Namias; her nephews, Robert (Laureen) Namias and Anthony (Leanne) Namias; her niece, Natalie (Brian) Greene; her nephews, Thomas (Tara) Schifano and Michael Schifano; her grand-nieces and nephews, Robby, Aryana, Mariano Namias, Liam and De Clan Greene, Lexi and Ava Schifano; her cousin, Ronald Jordan; and her uncle, Alvin and Claudia Namias. Nancy was predeceased by her long-time companion, Henry C. Brandt; her parents, Bob Namias and Barbara Jordan; and her brother, James Namias. Nancy was from the Bronx, N.Y., but moved to Kingston in her teens. She went to Kingston High School. She worked at the Governor Clinton Market, LongJohn's Club, and the NYS thruway as a toll collector. Nancy was a people person with a good heart and helpful hand. She was always baking pastries for friends and the Ride Drivers. She loved life. She enjoyed watching the wild life outside the home she shared with Henry in Port Ewen. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
.Inurnment will take place Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-t-namias-eckert