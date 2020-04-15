|
KINGSTON- Nanon Kopko died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Archcare at Ferncliff in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She is the mother of Nanon and Eva Kopco. Grandmother of Aleksandra Refregrier, Tara Refregrier, and Justine Kopco. Great-grandmother of Mallory Charpentier. Her son, Peter Kopco, and long time partner, Phillip Kleinman, predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral home, Inc. Her service will be private. Burial in Wiltwyck Cemetery on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nanon-kopko
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 16, 2020