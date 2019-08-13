Home

Nanvy A. Hogan

Nanvy A. Hogan Obituary
Nancy A. Hogan RED HOOK- Nancy A. Hogan, 78, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on March 24, 1941, in Rhinebeck, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Tetro) Wheeler. Nancy married John A. “Jay” Hogan, Sr., on Feb. 8, 1959 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrytown, N.Y. Jay survives at home. In addition to raising her family, Nancy worked in the food services department at Bard College for many years, and was the manager of Brook-N-Wood Campgrounds in Elizaville, N.Y. Active in her community, Nancy was a former parishioner at St. John’s the Evangelist Church in Barrytown, N.Y., and Christ Church in Red Hook- where she served on the Vestry and taught Sunday school. She also served as a Cub and Boy Scout Leader and was a member of the Boy Scout Council based in Hyde Park. She is survived by loving husband of 60 years, John A. “Jay” Hogan, Sr., of Red Hook, N.Y.; her children, Kandi (Brian) Eden of Rhinebeck, N.Y., Kelly Hogan of Big Indian, N.Y., Aaron (Danielle) Hogan of Red Hook, N.Y., and Anthony (Rosalie) Hogan of Kingston, N.Y.; a sister, Sandra Schultz of Livingston, N.Y.; nineteen grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A son, John A. Hogan, Jr., predeceased her in 2001. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, N.Y. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 14, 2019
