PLATTSBURGH- Natalie Evans Daley, 92, formerly a resident of Catskill, N.Y., and as of 2009, Plattsburgh, passed away at home on June 28, 2020, under the loving care of her daughter, Allaire Moront. Natalie was born in Waterbury, Conn., to Josiah and Harriet Baldwin Evans on Aug. 5, 1927. She attended Northfield-Mount Hermon School, earned a bachelors from Smith College, a masters from the University of Albany and met her future husband, Frank L. Daley, during postgraduate studies at the University of Bridgeport, Conn. Settling with her husband, Frank, in Catskill to raise their family, Natalie taught social studies, math, and psychology in the Saugerties Central School District for nearly 30 years. During this tenure, she also served as Social Studies Department Chair and as a consultant to the NYS Department of Education before retirement in 1984. Never one to remain idle, Natalie then became a senior guide and Curator of Education at the Clermont State Historic Site until 1997. Her professional passions and civic values were deeply rooted in education. She loved teaching in all of its forms, be it in the classroom, a museum or as one of three-main authors of Historical Places in Greene County, N.Y.; a pictorial, history book about the region she called home. As driven by her work as Natalie was, she was always in her glory reading a book or at the bridge or mahjong table both in Catskill and Plattsburgh (shout out to her many dear friends who played with her), traveling for pleasure or an educational adventure, and most of all ... swimming in the ocean on Cape Cod. When she married, she did not know how to cook or even boil water. Raising six children, she soon taught herself how to prepare meals suited for the neighborhood and enjoyed preparing feasts and entertaining. She and Frank loved their children deeply and were most proud of their every accomplishment. Natalie is survived by her six children, their spouses and her grandchildren/step grandchildren: Frank, Jr., wife Patty Tomich of New Waterford, Ohio; Roger, wife Kathy, Elizabeth, Michael, Alexis, Chloe, Roger Jr. and Emma of Richfield, Wis.; Allaire Moront of Plattsburgh; Suzanne Daley, husband Sherwood Keyser, AJay and Brin of Plattsburgh; George, wife Amy Edmondson, Jack and Nick of Cambridge, Mass.; Elizabeth Craigmyle, husband Christopher of Plattsburgh and Hudson, Quebec; Mary Moront Hunter, husband Tim, MacKenzie and Ian of Hudson, N.Y. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Linda Evans of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., and several cherished nieces, nephews, and her beloved grand-dogs. Besides her parents, Natalie was predeceased by her husband, Frank; brothers, Roger Evans, Gordon Evans, brother/sister-in-laws: Alton B.P. Daley, Doris Daley, Francis Conine, Ruth Mulbury, George Mulbury; son-in-law, George P. Moront; step-granddaughter, Martha Moront; nephew Donald Daley; and dear niece Elizabeth "Beth" Albright. Per Natalie’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at a later date in Coxsackie, N.Y. Natalie's affection and appreciation for the care and assistance the Albright relatives (Tim Sr., Nancy, Leslie, and Tim Jr.) gave to her and Frank throughout the years cannot be overstated, as well as her fondness for her nephew, Charles Conine. Her Catskill and Plattsburgh friends and caregivers (especially Caity C.) were always cherished. At these difficult times, Natalie’s wish would be that all eligible citizens vote in the forthcoming elections. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to your local food shelf, an educational institution of your choice or the Greene County Historical Society. To share a condolence with the family, please visit, www.rwwalkerfh.com
