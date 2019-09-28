|
SAUGERTIES- Neale L. Tracy, 82, of Kalina Dr., Saugerties passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.He was born in Albany; a son of the late Stanley and Sylvia Estabrooke Tracy. After college, Neale enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1959 – 1961. He married Emily Nagel on Dec. 22, 1959.He began a career at I.B.M. in 1965 and worked at several locations throughout New York. He retired in 1999 as a project manager. A former member of the Saugerties Lions Club and American Legion, Neale was an avid golfer at Kaatsbaan Golf Course and later the Rip Van Winkle Country Club, Palenville.Beloved husband of Emily Tracy; father of Jennifer (Andre) Doelman of Holland and Sylvia Tracy of Saugerties; grandfather of Elias and Joshua Doelman; brother of Lane (Athena) Tracy; and uncle to ten nieces and nephews and ten grandnieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday at Berlin Community Cemetery, Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to a .Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. Robert J. Gaus, Licensed Manager. http://www.lastingmemories.com/neale-l-tracy
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019