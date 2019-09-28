Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home
139 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY 12414
(518) 943-3240
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home
139 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY 12414
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
Berlin Community Cemetery
Berlin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neale Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neale L. Tracy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neale L. Tracy Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Neale L. Tracy, 82, of Kalina Dr., Saugerties passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.He was born in Albany; a son of the late Stanley and Sylvia Estabrooke Tracy. After college, Neale enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1959 – 1961. He married Emily Nagel on Dec. 22, 1959.He began a career at I.B.M. in 1965 and worked at several locations throughout New York. He retired in 1999 as a project manager. A former member of the Saugerties Lions Club and American Legion, Neale was an avid golfer at Kaatsbaan Golf Course and later the Rip Van Winkle Country Club, Palenville.Beloved husband of Emily Tracy; father of Jennifer (Andre) Doelman of Holland and Sylvia Tracy of Saugerties; grandfather of Elias and Joshua Doelman; brother of Lane (Athena) Tracy; and uncle to ten nieces and nephews and ten grandnieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday at Berlin Community Cemetery, Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to a .Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. Robert J. Gaus, Licensed Manager. http://www.lastingmemories.com/neale-l-tracy
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now