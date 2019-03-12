Home

Ned Burlew SAWKILL- Ned Burlew, 89, of Sawkill, N.Y., died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Ned was born in Clearwater, Fla., to the late Oliver and Irene (Houck) Burlew. He was the husband of the late Doris L. (Lechner) Burlew, who died in 2011. Ned worked for IBM of Kingston until his retirement. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1948-1952 as an Aviation Electronics Technician. Ned was an avid hunter and fisherman, who also enjoyed boating, piloting airplanes, and riding his motorcycle with family and friends. He was known as a true family man, opening his home to anyone in need. Ned is survived by his daughters, Nadine Felter of Phoenicia, Valerie Sperl of Sawkill, Lori Ragosino (Frank) of Kingston, a sister, Delores Heck of Leesburg Va.; grandchildren, Lisa, Amanda, Jeremiah, Erica, Ryan, Jaxton; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents; his son, David Burlew; brother, Don Burlew; and a foster daughter, Grace Jones, died previously. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 12-2:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the funeral home with Rev. David Brechter officiating. Inurnment is at the discretion of the family. Donations may be made in Ned’s honor to CAP’S Fund Inc., Cancer Assistance for Parents, 30 Grand St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for Ned’s family by visiting www.simp songaus.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 13, 2019
