Neil A. Jocelyn PINE HILL- Neil A. Jocelyn, 86, of Elm Street died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence. A native and life long Catskill Mountain resident, he was born Sept. 15, 1932 in Oliverea; son of the late Seth and Millicent Patti Jocelyn. Neil was a graduate of Fleischmanns High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. His service to his country continued as a member of the Shandaken Veteran’s of Foreign Wars. Neil was a man of his word, who knew most everyone, and his presence could fill any room. He was devoted to his family, and he had a strong sense-of-community. His actions spoke clearly, and his extensive list of volunteer activities included: Cub Scout leader; Coach of Shandaken Little League team, Shandaken Republican Committeeman, Village of Pine Hill Board of Trustee, 50 year member of the Pine Hill Fire Department as Fire Police, 50 year member of the Margaretville Free & Accepted Masons, Town of Shandaken Zoning Officer, Board of Trustees for Morton Memorial Library in Pine Hill. Neil had been employed as an engineer for 32 years with IBM in Kingston. He brought those skills home, where he tinkered around the house fixing all sorts of things. He had a green thumb with both his flower gardens, and landscapings around his home. In his quiet moments, he enjoyed reading and keeping up with current events. Neil has made a huge positive impact on his community. Surviving are his wife, Babette Decker Jocelyn; son, Daniel and significant other Natalie Hodan of Florida; two daughters, Sharon Jocelyn and Nancy Williams, both of Earlton; three grandchildren: Lauryn, Chloe, and Luke; brother, Joel of Margaretville and Florida; and sister, Florence Henry of Saugerties. He was predeceased by siblings: Seth, George, and Joyce Kelly. A Service to Celebrate the Life of Neil will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, with Pastor Lee Stowe of the Shandaken Memorial Methodist Church as celebrant. Burial with military honors in the family plot at the Oliverea Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Hill Fire Department. Friends will be received on Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. You may share a special memory with the family on Neil’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneral home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 17, 2019