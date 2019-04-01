|
Nettie Cannizzaro STONE RIDGE- Nettie Cannizzaro, 90, of Stone Ridge died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston. She was born in Brooklyn July 7, 1928; a daughter of the late Vicenso and Rosa Riserbato Colletti. Her husband of 65 years died Feb. 25, 2016. She is survived by three sons, James Cannizzaro (Peggy), Thomas Cannizzaro, and Gene Cannizzaro (MaryEllen) all of Stone Ridge. Also survived by six grandchildren, Lisa Repke, Gene Cannizzaro, Jr., Peter Cannizzaro, Christopher Cannizzaro, Mark Cannizzaro, Bryan Cannizzaro, and four great-grandchildren, Lauren and Rob Repke, Molly and AJ Cannizzaro. She was predeceased by three sisters and a brother. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Edmund Burke, Pastor of St. Peter’s Church will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Kripplebush Fire Department or the Marbletown First Aid Unit. (www.GJMoylan FuneralHome.com)
