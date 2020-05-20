STANFORDVILLE- Newton B. Kemp, Jr., passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 86, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. He was born on July 8,1933 at Vassar Brother's Hospital to parents Newton Kemp, Sr., and Evalena Thurst Kemp Hardisty. Newt was a lifetime resident of Stanfordville, N.Y., where he served as a volunteer fireman for 67 yrs. He was also a member of the United Church of Christ for 86 years, Town Councilman for 10 years, as well as a member of the Stanfordville Lions Club. He worked at IBM for 35 years, and retired at the age of 58. After retirement he worked part time at Peck & Peck Funeral Home for many years. Newt married Roberta Harrington on Oct. 3, 1954 in Garrison, N.Y. He is survived by his wife Roberta Kemp; his daughters, Michelle Kemp Holst-Grubbe and Adrienne Kemp D'Antonio (Louis D'Antonio); his granddaughters, Lisa Keeler Mielich (Robert Mielich), Allison Holst-Grubbe (Paige Howarth), and Amie Keeler Buonome (Stephen Buonome), as well as his great-grandchildren, Matthew Mielich, Austin Mielich, Mattison Mondene, and Sophia Keeler. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Kemp Calabrese (Alfonso Calabrese); brother-in-law, Robert Jones; and nieces and nephew. Newt was predeceased by his parents; stepfather, Chester Hardisty; sister, Arthena Kemp Jones; and son-in-law, George Holst-Grubbe. Newt was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed playing golf, participating in sports, watching his great-grandsons play sports, as well as spending time with his family. A celebration of life ceremony will occur in the near future. Due to COVID-19, services and burial are private for immediate family only. Arrangements entrusted with Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 South Main St., Pine Plains, N.Y., 12567. To send online condolences please visit www.peckandpeck.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/newton-b-kempjr
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 20 to May 21, 2020.