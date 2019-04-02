|
Nicholas Chetirkin WOODSTOCK- Nicholas Chetirkin, 96, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kingston Hospital. Born Sept. 8, 1922 in Bubrisk, Russia, he was the son of the late Vladimir and Antonia Chetirkin and had resided in the for several years. Mr. Chetirkin was employed at IBM for many years, until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. John’s Church in Holly Hills. He was a veteran of World War II, in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his loving wife, Anna Campanoli Chetirkin, and a daughter, Lyana Mooy of Florida. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Church, Holly Hills Drive, Woodstock. Burial will be in the Veterans section of New Paltz Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2019