Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Chetirkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Chetirkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Chetirkin Obituary
Nicholas Chetirkin WOODSTOCK- Nicholas Chetirkin, 96, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kingston Hospital. Born Sept. 8, 1922 in Bubrisk, Russia, he was the son of the late Vladimir and Antonia Chetirkin and had resided in the for several years. Mr. Chetirkin was employed at IBM for many years, until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. John’s Church in Holly Hills. He was a veteran of World War II, in the U.S. Army. Surviving are his loving wife, Anna Campanoli Chetirkin, and a daughter, Lyana Mooy of Florida. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Church, Holly Hills Drive, Woodstock. Burial will be in the Veterans section of New Paltz Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now