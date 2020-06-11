KINGSTON-Nicholas M. Reis Jr. 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Sept. 19, 1927 in Kingston, N.Y. Nicholas is the son of the late Nicholas M. and Hannah (Finn) Reis Sr. - Nicholas was a lifelong resident of Kingston, N.Y. and on May 24, 1975, Nicholas married Joan Whalen at St. Mary’s Church in Kingston. Joan sadly passed away in May 2018. Nicholas is a graduate of Kingston High School. He went on to graduate from Manhattan College. Nicholas then served in the United States Navy where he received an Honorable Discharge in 1946. He worked 35 years at IBM in both Kingston and Poughkeepsie, as a Systems Analyst. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club, the Knights of Columbus Kingston Council #275 and the Holy Name Society. Nicholas was a highly devoted Catholic, at St. Mary's Church in Kingston and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was an avid skier in his younger years and loved to vacation with his wife in Florida. Nicholas was a gentleman and highly respected in his community. Nicholas is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Neiser, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; nieces Eileen Hargrove and her husband Michael, of Clinton Corners, N.Y., Diane Reilly and her husband Michael, of Kingston, N.Y.; Megan Neisser, of Stamford, Conn.; Mary Beth Usry and her husband Greg of Rye, N.Y.; and nephews John Neisser and his wife Linda of Southbury, Conn.; and Ted Neisser of Tafton, Pa. He is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews. Nicholas was predeceased by his wife Joan Whalen Reis, of Kingston, N.Y.; sister DorothyAnn Gardner, of Kingston, N.Y.; two brothers-in-law, Edward Gardner, of Kingston, N.Y.; and Kenneth Neisser Jr., of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; and great-nephews David and Marc Reilly, of Kingston, N.Y.; and Jack Usry, of Rye, N.Y. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 13th at Saint Mary's Church, in Kingston at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-m-reis-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.