LOXAHATCHEE, FLA.- Nicholas M. Rubino, 36, of Loxahatchee, Fla., formerly of New Paltz, N.Y., and Shokan, N.Y., passed unexpectedly on Dec. 6, 2019. He leaves behind his beautiful wife and soulmate Melanie Rubino and her three children, Nathaniel, Matthew, and Joshua Dequarto.Nicholas was born on April 17, 1983, to and is survived by his beloved parents Kathryn M. Brenner Gutierrez of New Paltz, N.Y., and John F. Rubino of Florida.He is survived by his close siblings and best friends, Jessica Spadafora and Danamaria Gutierrez of New Paltz, N.Y.; his brother, Justin Vreeland of New Jersey; his niece who was his pride and joy, Ava Spadafora; as well as his adoring nephews, DJ and Jaylen; his aunt, Melissa A. Brenner, of Kingston, N.Y., and her two children, Christian and Sarah Brenner; his very close grandparents, Judith Cherny-Boggess and Drew Boggess of Shokan, N.Y.; extended family, many cousins, and friends.He was predeceased by his uncle, Dale F. Brenner, II, whom had five children, Dale, Melinda, Micheal, Adam, and Ricky Brenner. He was also predeceased by his uncle Patrick M. Brenner.Nicholas was a Master Carpenter who honed his trade from the age of 14; he left no job unfinished and was well-respected in his field. He owned and perated Building Solutions construction company. He also was an extremely skilled musician, specializing in multiple instruments throughout his life, including the drums and various forms of guitar.He was known for his generosity and donation of time and materials to many in need, as well as his deep knowledge of his special interests and skills. His favorite past-times were attending concerts, ocean fishing, and raising his dogs he leaves behind, Zeus, Max, Athena, and Carios. He enjoyed raising chickens, ducks, and growing fruit trees with his wife Melanie in Florida.Cremation was at the discretion of the family and his burial will be private.A celebration of life for Nicholas is planned for Dec. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the 101 NY-208, New Paltz, N.Y., 12561.We request that all attending please bring your stories, memories, pictures, videos, and memorabilia to the celebration of Nicholas.In Nicholas's memory, the family asks that donations be made in his dog's names to: Ulster County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-m-rubino
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 15, 2019