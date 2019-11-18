|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Nicholas P. Ascienzo, 101, Town of Ulster, passed peacefully with his family at his side, at Kingston Hospital on Nov. 15, 2019, after a short illness. Nick was married for 67 years to his loving wife Kathleen (nee Sheehan) and had five children: Anne (Lynn) Underwood of Maryville, Tenn., Nicholas J. of Lake Katrine, John (Margaret) of Washington DC, Teresa of Saugerties, and Thomas of Syracuse. Nick had ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, and family friends also survive. Nick was especially close to his great-granddaughter, Haley, and formed special bonds with his home care aide, Amber Johnson, and his physical therapist, Mark Coleman, who enjoyed helping push Nick beyond the boundaries that often limit someone of his age. Until recently, he had an exercise regimen that included treadmill and recumbent bicycle routines. Nick went by the Glaco nickname Bill Dickey, from his early passion for sandlot baseball. He recently recounted the players at the 1933 Washington Senators World Series with remarkable detail. Nick was born on March 28, 1918 to Guiseppe and Filomena Monteparo Ascienzo.He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen in 201; his two brothers, Frank (Shep) Ascienzo and John (Fisher) Ascienzo; four sisters: Lillian Riccio, Alvay Porto, Lucy Iannotti, and Mary Ascienzo; and son-in-law, Lynn Underwood. After graduation from Saugerties High School in 1936, Nick worked at various local companies including the Hudson Valley brick making industry, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940. He was subsequently transferred to the U.S. Air Force for bombardier flight training, graduating in June 1942 as 2nd Lt. During World War II, he flew 40 combat missions in B-26 bombers in the European-African Theatre. His war decorations include the Air Medal with 7 oak leaf clusters and European Mediterranean Campaign Medal with 4 battle stars. After the war he received further flight training as radar navigator, joining the Strategic Air Command, flying 5000 hours as a combat crew member in B-29 B-47 and B-52 jet bombers. Nick retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Col. in 1963, and returned to Lake Katrine - Saugerties area, where he made a home with his wife Kathleen and five children. Nick went on to work at IBM-Ulster for 17 years. Nick was a parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure in Lake Katrine, and was grounded by his Catholic faith. Nick is remembered for his tenacious hold on life and unwillingness to give in to mounting health challenges, pushing the envelope for us all. He enjoyed gardening, and took pleasure in trying his hand in various hobbies over the years. He was self taught in woodworking, undertook numerous home improvements, and enjoyed the view from his back porch overlooking the family farm. Mostly though, he enjoyed his family and took great pleasure in having us all at the house to enjoy being together. He was a powerful presence whose perseverance will be his lasting message to all those whose lives he touched. Many thanks are extended to the kind staff at Kingston Hospital and the rehabilitation center at St. Mary's Campus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the fantastic folks at the Ruby Fire Department (P.O. Box 175, Ruby, N.Y., 12475) for their cheerful assists over the years. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, followed by procession to St. Catherine Laboure Church on Tuytenbridge Road in Lake Katrine, for an 11:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. A full honor guard salute with burial rites will then take place at St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery in Saugerties.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 19, 2019