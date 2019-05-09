|
Nicholas Scott Town OF ULSTER- Nicholas Scott, 78, of Flatbush Road, Town of Ulster, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home. Born July 24, 1940 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Roscoe and Barbara (Balogh) Scott. Nicholas was raised by his late aunt Rose Balogh after the untimely death of his mother. He was employed as a cleaner for Ulster County Building and Grounds for 34 years until his retirement in December of 2015. Prior to his employment for Ulster County he worked for Pilgrim Furniture. In his younger years he enjoyed bow hunting, he loved a good movie and was especially interested in high fidelity sound reproduction and could be considered an audiophile. He also enjoyed working outside in his yard. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Scott, II, and his wife Deborah of Hurley; and his brothers, James E. Scott and Roscoe Scott. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his sister Rose Marie Whittaker. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 12, 2019