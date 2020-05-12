Noel P. Stanley
HURLEY- Noel P. "Butch" Stanley, 81, formerly of Schildknecht Rd., Hurley, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Center. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Oct. 16, 1938; a son of the late Arnold Stanley and Marie (Burke) Lebert. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Butch was employed for 30 years as a mechanic with U-Haul. He was a former President and member of the Loyal Order of Moose Port Ewen Lodge 970. Butch was also an avid bowler for many years, he enjoyed a good game of golf, and he and his wife loved to test their luck in the casinos. He is survived by his five children: Philip (Christine) of Kerhonskon, Victoria Stanley-Becker (George) of Boiceville, Diana Thomas (John) of Cornwall, Janice (Joe Coffey) of Saugerties, Thomas (Jessica) of Saugerties; 13 loving grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Linda Stanley, and his siblings, Phyllis Rappolt, Richard Stanley, and Jay Stanley. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Butch. Butch will be laid to rest next to his wife Linda in a private ceremony at St. Mary's of the Snow Cemetery, Saugerties. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Butch's memory to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa., 18901. Send an expression of condolence by visiting Butch's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/noel-p-stanley


