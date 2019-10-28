|
|
GARDINER- Noreen Ann Girao, 57, of Gardiner, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 ,at the Westchester Medical Center of Valhalla, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 3, 1962 in Passaic, N.J.; she was the daughter of Bruce T. and Catherine M. (Gleason) Boon. On Oct. 14, 1988, she married Michael Girao in Pompton Plains, N.J. Noreen studied Industrial Arts in college, in hopes of becoming a teacher. However, fate had something else in store for her. She got a job at St. Joseph’s in Paterson- one of the bigger hospitals in New Jersey. She worked in the Purchasing Department as a Buyer for years and made many friends there. Noreen loved to work with her hands though, and started her second career at Full Moon Farm in Gardiner, N.Y., working as a Farm Manager. She was an excellent photographer and loved animals. She had many pets over the years including sheep, horses, dogs, and a donkey. Survivors include her parents, Bruce T. and Catherine M. Boon of Milford, Del.; her brother, William Boon of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her husband, Michael Girao of Gardiner, N.Y. She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce C. Boon. Please join the family for a celebration of Noreen’s life on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Barn, 105 Phillies Bridge Road, New Paltz, N.Y., between 2 to 5 p.m. Reflection and eulogy will start at 2:30 p.m. Dress is casual. The family requests that donations be made in Noreen’s name to the Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Hospital at Westchester Medical Center, 80 Woods Road, Valhalla, N.Y., 10595. Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Noreen’s family with the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/noreen-ann-girao
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 29, 2019