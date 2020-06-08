NEW PALTZ-Norma Violet Strothenke of New Paltz, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Woodland Pond in New Paltz, NY. She was 93.Born May 2, 1927 in Medina, Ohio, Norma is the daughter of the late Mamie (Davis) Starkey and George Harley Starkey. Norma married Robert James Strothenke in South Amherst, Ohio on June 7, 1958. They moved to New Paltz later that year and enjoyed 48 happy years together before Robert’s passing on May 24, 2006. In addition to raising three sons with her husband, Norma had a full and fulfilling career as a Registered Nurse working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Kingston Hospital, the SUNY New Paltz Health Center, and the NY Department of Corrections. She retired in 1990. Norma was an accomplished quilter who enjoyed donating her quilts to friends, family and charities. She was a long-time member of the Dutch Reformed Church in New Paltz and the New Paltz Faculty Wives and Women. Norma was also a member of Study Club, New Paltz Garden Club, Chapter A PEO, and several Hudson Valley quilting groups including the Wiltwyck Quilters Guild. Norma loved reading, gardening, playing chess, and spending time at her summer home on Lake Champlain. And she never missed an episode of Jeopardy. Survivors include her three sons, Paul Strothenke and his wife, Mary of New Paltz, NY, Bruce Strothenke and his fiancée, Linda Kane of Thornwood, NY, and John Strothenke and his wife, Collette of Westchester, NY. Norma is also survived by eight grandchildren, including Calvin Strothenke of Katonah, N.Y.; Daniel Strothenke and his wife, Jacqueline of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; Luke Strothenke of Cottekill, N.Y.; Mark Strothenke of Valley Cottage, N.Y.; Jeneen, Ashauna, Andron, and Delano of Westchester, N.Y.; and five great-grandchildren, including Charlotte Strothenke of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A memorial service will be held at Woodland Pond at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the American Cancer Society. Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Norma's family with the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/norma-violet-strothenke
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.